Concord Asset Management LLC VA Has $449,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Aflac by 41.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

Aflac Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

