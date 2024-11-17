ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of ConocoPhillips worth $127,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 95.6% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 313 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $112.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

