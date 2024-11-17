Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Lowered by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after acquiring an additional 723,549 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,765,000 after acquiring an additional 497,543 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $119,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ opened at $237.51 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $224.76 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,683.76. This represents a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at $104,638,157.73. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,296 shares of company stock worth $45,899,031 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

