Contrasting Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) & New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Matador Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Matador Resources has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 1 13 0 2.93 New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Matador Resources and New Concept Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Matador Resources currently has a consensus price target of $74.92, indicating a potential upside of 30.23%. Given Matador Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and New Concept Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 27.45% 20.01% 10.67% New Concept Energy -25.85% -0.83% -0.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matador Resources and New Concept Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $2.81 billion 2.56 $846.07 million $7.55 7.62 New Concept Energy $145,000.00 41.57 -$20,000.00 ($0.03) -39.17

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. New Concept Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Matador Resources beats New Concept Energy on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources



Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations. Further, it provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. The company sells natural gas to unaffiliated independent marketing companies and unaffiliated midstream companies. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About New Concept Energy



New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

