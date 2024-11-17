Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 44,173 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,173 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,415,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,652 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,051,000 after purchasing an additional 461,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,785,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,682 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 2.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,424,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 683,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 632,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EVRI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Everi Price Performance

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Activity at Everi

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $213,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,317.64. This represents a 14.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,567.50. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Stories

