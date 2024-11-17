Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 45,649 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,649 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of Accel Entertainment worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,848,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,004,000 after purchasing an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $1,953,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,331,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after buying an additional 36,316 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.55 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $951.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

Insider Transactions at Accel Entertainment

About Accel Entertainment

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $49,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,196,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,397,382.85. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $821,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 277,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,547.15. The trade was a 20.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,201 in the last ninety days. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.