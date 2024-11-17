COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 941,900 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the October 15th total of 1,215,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CSDXF opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

