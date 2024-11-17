COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 941,900 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the October 15th total of 1,215,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CSDXF opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $0.97.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Company Profile
