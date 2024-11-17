Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.22. 141,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 176,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $647.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.43 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $821,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $773,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 282,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 68,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

