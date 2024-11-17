Critical Contrast: Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) versus Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics -1,283.19% -114.34% -64.58% Moderna -43.77% -17.68% -13.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aligos Therapeutics and Moderna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moderna 3 14 4 0 2.05

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 291.24%. Moderna has a consensus target price of $90.22, suggesting a potential upside of 144.84%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Moderna.

60.4% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Moderna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Moderna”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics $15.53 million 4.43 -$87.68 million ($13.32) -1.44 Moderna $6.85 billion 2.07 -$4.71 billion ($5.82) -6.33

Aligos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Moderna beats Aligos Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company also develops ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-125755, a siRNA drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of CHB. In addition, it develops ALG-097558, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus. The company has entered into license and research collaboration agreement with Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH; license agreement with Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; license agreement with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines. The company also offers systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics; cancer vaccines, such as personalized cancer, KRAS, and checkpoint vaccines; intratumoral immuno-oncology products; rare disease intracellular therapeutics; and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. It has strategic alliances and collaborations with AstraZeneca; Merck & Co., Inc; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.; Metagenomi, Inc.; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.