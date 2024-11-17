Curi RMB Capital LLC Buys 116 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,702,000 after buying an additional 60,912 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 162.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 425,768 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,216,000 after acquiring an additional 305,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Dover by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 397,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 95,056 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This represents a 54.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,578 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $201.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $136.50 and a 12-month high of $204.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

