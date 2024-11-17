Curi RMB Capital LLC Invests $213,000 in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter valued at about $78,399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,842,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,134,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.
Amentum Stock Performance
NYSE AMTM opened at $25.20 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $34.50.
About Amentum
Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amentum
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.