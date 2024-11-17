Curi RMB Capital LLC Invests $213,000 in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter valued at about $78,399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,842,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,134,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Amentum Stock Performance

NYSE AMTM opened at $25.20 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Articles

