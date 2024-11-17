Curi RMB Capital LLC Sells 298 Shares of TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW)

Curi RMB Capital LLC cut its stake in TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in TCW Compounders ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRW. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in TCW Compounders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,772,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 3,604.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in TCW Compounders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TCW Compounders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,806,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TCW Compounders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,715,000.

TCW Compounders ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GRW opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23. TCW Compounders ETF has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $38.94.

