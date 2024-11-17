Curi RMB Capital LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after acquiring an additional 87,062 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 97.9% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 99,921 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,339,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,823,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $115,105,758.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,004,124.96. This represents a 22.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. The trade was a 6.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,562,840 shares of company stock worth $1,435,787,316. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 11.1 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.87 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

