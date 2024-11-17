Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Up 26.6% in October

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the October 15th total of 108,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Curis Trading Down 0.8 %

CRIS stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. Curis has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.35.

Institutional Trading of Curis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 63.1% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Curis by 795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 108,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 96,256 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Curis by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Friday.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

