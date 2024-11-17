CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the October 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CVR Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE UAN opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.28. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVR Partners

Insider Activity

In other CVR Partners news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 9,382 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.75 per share, with a total value of $645,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,012.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 51,916 shares of company stock worth $3,624,182.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 45,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.