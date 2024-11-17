CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $335.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $306.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYBR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.37.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,630,000 after acquiring an additional 358,602 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,485,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,145,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 160,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
