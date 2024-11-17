CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $345.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.37.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $305.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.09. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $183.28 and a 52 week high of $318.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 814,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,599,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 460,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,422,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 457,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,528,000 after buying an additional 45,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

