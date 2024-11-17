Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 6.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 802,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $223,091,000 after buying an additional 39,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $230.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.47. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $206.30 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.