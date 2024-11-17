Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Trading Down 60.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Free Report) dropped 60.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.
Darktrace Stock Down 60.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79.
About Darktrace
Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.
