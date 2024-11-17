Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s Why

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.83 and last traded at $42.79. Approximately 1,098,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,153,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.08.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,739,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,830,000 after buying an additional 36,618 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,332,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,529,000 after purchasing an additional 328,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

