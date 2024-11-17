DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,522 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DaVita by 21.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in DaVita by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DaVita by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $160.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.56. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.68 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The trade was a 36.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,086 shares of company stock worth $24,807,161 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

