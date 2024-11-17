Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) to Hold

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $112.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $135.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARE. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE ARE opened at $105.58 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average is $117.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

