Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU) Stock Price Down 10.1% – What’s Next?

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
Duddell Street Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08.
About Duddell Street Acquisition
Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
