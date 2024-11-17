Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,396,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 362.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 27,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.27 and a twelve month high of $121.25.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

