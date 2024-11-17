Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Dundee Stock Performance
Shares of DDEJF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,022. Dundee has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 50.44, a current ratio of 50.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.
About Dundee
