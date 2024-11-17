Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dundee Stock Performance

Shares of DDEJF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,022. Dundee has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 50.44, a current ratio of 50.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

