Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BROS. UBS Group upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 160.72, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.47.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,732.52. This represents a 47.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 115,854 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $3,867,206.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,691.46. This represents a 92.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,689,583 shares of company stock valued at $55,164,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Dutch Bros by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.