Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Bigger sold 1,054,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $2,203,050.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EAST traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.54. 57,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,542. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $943,184.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Eastside Distilling ( NASDAQ:EAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.05). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 2,066.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

