Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insider Activity at Eastside Distilling
In other news, major shareholder Michael Bigger sold 1,054,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $2,203,050.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Eastside Distilling Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:EAST traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.54. 57,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,542. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $943,184.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.73.
Eastside Distilling Company Profile
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eastside Distilling
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.