Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the October 15th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 60.3% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,121,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 76,821 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 779,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 286,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. 451,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,933. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0657 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.