Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). 9,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 184,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.46.

About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

