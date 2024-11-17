Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $746.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $882.65 and its 200-day moving average is $870.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $708.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $561.65 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.