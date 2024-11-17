Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Shares Up 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48.

Elisa Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Elisa Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.61. Elisa Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

