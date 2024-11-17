Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARNGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the October 15th total of 436,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE EARN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 688,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,239. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $163.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Credit has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ellington Credit had a net margin of 226.01% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ellington Credit will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.86%. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ellington Credit by 78.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 282,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Credit by 21.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 47,998 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $1,412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ellington Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

