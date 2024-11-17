Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the October 15th total of 436,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Ellington Credit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EARN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 688,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,239. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $163.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Credit has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

Get Ellington Credit alerts:

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ellington Credit had a net margin of 226.01% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ellington Credit will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ellington Credit

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.86%. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ellington Credit by 78.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 282,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Credit by 21.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 47,998 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $1,412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ellington Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EARN

About Ellington Credit

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.