Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 158 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $57,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.31. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $131.66.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

