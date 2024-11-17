Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 158 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $57,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DTE Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.31. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $131.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
