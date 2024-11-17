Empirical Finance LLC Buys 343 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,928,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,785 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,517,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,423,000 after buying an additional 218,165 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,098,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,517,000 after buying an additional 457,231 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,557,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,725,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,288,000 after acquiring an additional 193,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

