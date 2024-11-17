Empirical Finance LLC Has $765,000 Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in APA by 67.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of APA by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in APA by 22.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in APA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of APA opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

APA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of APA from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on APA from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

APA Profile



APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

