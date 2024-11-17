Envision Financial Planning LLC Invests $15.11 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Envision Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 644,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,111,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443,351 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203,276 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,799,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,348,000 after purchasing an additional 735,803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,419,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,936,000 after purchasing an additional 639,816 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 11,116,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,899,000 after buying an additional 368,383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

