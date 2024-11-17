Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Equinor ASA has increased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years. Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQNR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

