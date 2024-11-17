Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.08. 4,900,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,695. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 25.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 29.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 35.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 459.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

