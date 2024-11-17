ESS Tech’s (GWH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $30.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded ESS Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered ESS Tech from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ESS Tech from $17.25 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

GWH opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($27.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.75) by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 1,263.79% and a negative return on equity of 90.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandeep Nijhawan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $40,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,871.64. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ESS Tech by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 212,070 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth about $148,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

