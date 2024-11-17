Essential Planning LLC. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Essential Planning LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

VTI stock opened at $290.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $221.60 and a twelve month high of $298.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

