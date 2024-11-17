Essential Planning LLC. Has $3.73 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Essential Planning LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Essential Planning LLC. owned about 0.34% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 481,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 427,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FREL opened at $28.40 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

