Essential Planning LLC. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,614 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565,775 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.