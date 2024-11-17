Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s current price.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.45.

NYSE:DG opened at $75.88 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. The trade was a 1.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. The trade was a 41.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $5,650,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 231.6% in the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,587,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

