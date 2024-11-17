Eyenovia’s (EYEN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Brookline Capital Management

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Shares of EYEN opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.75. Eyenovia has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $2.57.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Eyenovia had a negative return on equity of 1,108.24% and a negative net margin of 114,639.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eyenovia

In other Eyenovia news, CEO Michael M. Rowe purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,268.39. This trade represents a 151.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eyenovia by 25.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 360,924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 1,444.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 205,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 36.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 149,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

