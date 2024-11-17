Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.43.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE FN opened at $234.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.35 and a 200-day moving average of $235.59. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $159.30 and a 1-year high of $278.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $804.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,610. This trade represents a 41.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The trade was a 51.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 732.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.