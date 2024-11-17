Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,964.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,452. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 30.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO opened at $2,261.00 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $1,021.06 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,007.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,685.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 110.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

