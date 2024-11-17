Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Position Decreased by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $2,261.00 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,021.06 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 110.56, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,007.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1,685.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. UBS Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,964.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This trade represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,452. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.