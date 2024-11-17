Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,230. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 67.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

