Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 2.9% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 25,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE FIS opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.76 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

