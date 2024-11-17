Financial Contrast: BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) and Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) and BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Concentra Group Holdings Parent and BioCorRx”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentra Group Holdings Parent $1.88 billion 1.39 $179.95 million N/A N/A BioCorRx $90,000.00 51.00 -$3.77 million ($0.52) -0.69

Concentra Group Holdings Parent has higher revenue and earnings than BioCorRx.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentra Group Holdings Parent N/A N/A N/A BioCorRx -11,600.00% N/A -1,243.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Concentra Group Holdings Parent and BioCorRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and BioCorRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentra Group Holdings Parent 0 1 7 0 2.88 BioCorRx 0 0 0 0 0.00

Concentra Group Holdings Parent currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.82%. Given Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Concentra Group Holdings Parent is more favorable than BioCorRx.

Summary

Concentra Group Holdings Parent beats BioCorRx on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics. It also provides Concentra Telemed, a telemedicine solution for the treatment of work-related injuries and illnesses, and employer services; pharmacy solution under the Concentra Pharmacy name; and Concentra Medical Compliance Administration, a third-party administrator that helps to manage abuse testing programs for employers with regulated or non-regulated workforces. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of Select Medical Corporation.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition. The company is also developing BICX101, an injectable naltrexone product; and BICX104, an implantable naltrexone implant for the treatment of opioid addiction and alcoholism. It distributes its program to healthcare providers, independent licensed clinics, and licensed healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. and changed its name to BioCorRx Inc. in January 2014. BioCorRx Inc. is based in Anaheim, California.

